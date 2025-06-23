Iran assures Qatar: ‘Our attack targeted only U.S. base, not you’

Iran defends its missile strike on a U.S. airbase in Qatar, claiming it posed no threat to Qatar or its people. The Supreme National Security Council of Iran released an official statement. It stated the attack was a direct response to U.S. strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites. Iran emphasized that the strike specifically targeted the American Al-Udeid base in Doha. According to Iran, it used the same number of missiles as the U.S. used in its attack.

Despite the attack, Iran reiterated its strong and friendly ties with Qatar. The statement clearly mentioned that the targeted base was far from residential or civilian areas. Iran insisted that no Qatari citizen or infrastructure was harmed during the operation. This clarification came amid rising regional tensions and concern from Qatar. The missile strike was part of “Operation Basharat-e-Fatah,” which was Iran’s official military response.

Iran said its attack followed the principle of equal retaliation. The statement quoted, “Whoever attacks you, respond to them as they did.” Iran believes the U.S. crossed a red line by bombing key nuclear facilities. Therefore, it claims the response was necessary and measured. Iran also reassured neighboring countries that it does not seek escalation with them. Instead, it blames the U.S. for destabilizing the region.

Meanwhile, Qatar confirmed its air defense systems intercepted at least one incoming missile. The Qatari foreign ministry condemned the attack, calling it a violation of its sovereignty. However, it acknowledged that no casualties or major damage occurred. Qatar also stated the airbase had already been evacuated as a precaution. Despite the tension, Qatar is calling for diplomatic solutions and restraint from all sides.

In conclusion, both countries aim to avoid direct conflict with one another. Iran expressed commitment to maintaining friendly relations with Qatar. Qatar, in turn, stressed the importance of peace and regional stability. However, the ongoing conflict between the U.S., Israel, and Iran continues to threaten the wider Middle East. International calls for dialogue and de-escalation are growing louder with each passing day.