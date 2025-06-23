Iran alerted Qatar before missile strike on U.S. base, claims New York Times

Iran informed Qatar ahead of its recent missile strike on the U.S. military base at Al-Udeid, according to a report by The New York Times. The American newspaper claims Iran’s intent was to minimize potential casualties by providing prior warning to Qatari authorities.

There has been no immediate response from Iranian officials regarding the report. The revelation comes amid escalating tensions after Iran launched ballistic missiles at U.S. bases in Qatar and Iraq as part of its retaliation to U.S. airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that, as a precautionary measure, the Al-Udeid airbase was evacuated in advance. The ministry also stated that Qatar’s air defense system intercepted one of the missiles. It further condemned the Iranian attack, calling it a violation of sovereignty and asserting its right to respond.

No casualties were reported at the Al-Udeid base — the largest U.S. military installation in the Middle East. Meanwhile, in Iraq, the U.S. activated its air defense systems at the Ayn al-Asad base, directing personnel to seek shelter in bunkers.

Iran’s missile operation was officially named “Operation Basharat-e-Fatah”. Iranian officials stated the number of missiles used matched those dropped by the U.S. during its bombing of Iran’s nuclear sites. They also emphasized that the targeted base was far from civilian infrastructure in Qatar, posing no threat to the host nation.

This pre-warning — if confirmed — suggests Iran aimed to send a strong political message without triggering mass casualties or endangering regional allies like Qatar. However, it adds a new layer of complexity to the ongoing U.S.-Iran-Israel conflict and raises questions about backchannel communications in times of military escalation.