Russian strikes kill 7 in Kyiv, dozens injured as homes burn and metro hit

KYIV – At least seven people were killed and more than two dozen injured after Russian drones and missiles targeted Kyiv and surrounding areas overnight, Ukrainian officials confirmed on Monday.

Most of the casualties occurred in Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district, where a large section of a high-rise building was destroyed. Four children were among the injured. Fires broke out across multiple districts as rescue workers searched for people trapped under debris.

In Bila Tserkva, south of Kyiv, a hospital was hit by a drone, killing one person and injuring at least eight more. Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said search operations were underway in six out of the city’s ten districts.

Ukraine’s air force reported it intercepted 339 out of 352 drones and 15 out of 16 missiles fired by Russia during the large-scale overnight assault. Despite this, significant damage was reported to homes, metro infrastructure, and even common bomb shelters.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, currently visiting the United Kingdom, vowed to push for stronger air defence support and renewed diplomatic pressure on Moscow to stop the strikes.

This attack follows last week’s deadly barrage on Kyiv that killed 28 and wounded over 150. Civilian areas continue to be hit, raising global concerns and deepening the humanitarian crisis caused by Russia’s full-scale invasion that began in February 2022.