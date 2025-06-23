Okinawa marks 80 years since WWII battle with renewed call for peace

TOKYO – Okinawa commemorated the 80th anniversary of the end of one of World War II’s deadliest battles on Monday, pledging to preserve its tragic history and promote peace amid rising global tensions.

Governor Denny Tamaki led the memorial at Mabuni Hill in Itoman City, where many war victims are buried. He emphasized Okinawa’s mission to educate future generations about the devastating impact of war, especially as the world faces new conflicts.

The Battle of Okinawa, which began on April 1, 1945, resulted in around 200,000 deaths — including over 188,000 Japanese and 12,000 American troops. Half of the Japanese deaths were civilians, many of whom were schoolchildren and victims of forced suicides under Japan’s military rule.

Okinawa remained under U.S. occupation until 1972, much longer than the rest of Japan. Even today, the island hosts 70% of U.S. military facilities in Japan, despite covering only 0.6% of the country’s land. Residents continue to suffer from noise, pollution, and accidents linked to the American presence.

Recent remarks by a ruling party lawmaker, who downplayed Japan’s wartime atrocities, sparked outrage. Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba apologized and acknowledged Okinawa’s sacrifices, calling for a peaceful and prosperous future for the region.

As fears of a new conflict over Taiwan grow, Okinawans fear history may repeat itself. Governor Tamaki warned that the island must not be used as a pawn again and called for global disarmament and the respectful remembrance of wartime victims.