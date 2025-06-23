UK foreign secretary refuses to back U.S. strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy has deliberately avoided supporting or condemning recent U.S. airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear installations, choosing instead to emphasize diplomacy. His remarks came during a BBC Radio 4 interview on the “Today” program, amid growing international scrutiny of the military escalation.

When pressed on whether he believed the U.S. attacks on Iran’s key nuclear sites were justified, Lammy firmly stated, “We were not part of that military action.” He added that the UK’s position remains focused on diplomacy, not conflict.

Asked again whether the U.S. action was legal under international law, Lammy declined to give a direct answer. “This is a matter for the Americans,” he said. “What I’ve made clear is that the only long-term solution to this crisis is through diplomatic channels.”

Lammy’s non-committal stance reflects the UK’s cautious foreign policy approach—distancing itself from direct military involvement, while also not criticizing a key ally. The comments follow joint U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran’s Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan nuclear sites earlier this month, which Tehran has condemned as an act of war.

Observers note that Lammy’s remarks aim to avoid escalating tensions while the UK continues efforts to engage with both Western allies and Middle Eastern powers on nuclear non-proliferation and regional stability.