Former actress Areej Fatima embraces hijab, begins new spiritual journey

Former Pakistani actress Areej Fatima, once known for her powerful performances in hit dramas, has re-emerged in a new spiritual light. Now settled in the U.S. state of Ohio, the ex-actress has embraced wearing the hijab, marking a major personal transformation that has sparked mixed reactions online.

Areej, who left the entertainment industry in 2019 after the success of her drama Hassad, is now a mother of two and a popular digital content creator with 1.6 million followers on Instagram. She married Dr. Uzair Ali in 2017 and has since kept a low public profile while sharing glimpses of her life online.

A few days ago, Areej shared a heartfelt Instagram reel titled “A New Beginning”, in which she appeared in full hijab. In the caption, she candidly addressed the unsolicited advice and criticism she received after adopting the hijab.

She wrote: “It’s funny how the moment I started wearing hijab, people felt the need to send long lectures—as if I asked. Relax. I will do what my heart and Allah’s guidance lead me to. Hijab is not a request for permission or opinion. MashaAllah, Laa Quwwata Illa Billah.”

Her honest words resonated with many followers, while also drawing some mixed opinions. Still, Areej remains committed to her journey, standing firm in her decision and expressing peace with her new path.