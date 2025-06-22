PM convenes NSC meeting amid worsening regional situation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called a key meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) today (Monday), sources confirmed. The meeting will be attended by both military and civilian leadership.

According to sources, Field Marshal Asim Munir will brief participants on his recent visit to the United States.

The meeting is expected to include detailed consultations on the escalating Iran-US tensions, with possible major decisions regarding support for Iran and other strategic matters.

The meeting will also review internal and border security situations.

Key attendees will include Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and other top officials.

The meeting is scheduled for 12pm at the Prime Minister’s House.

Terming the US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities a grave violation of international law, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif earlier in the day said Tehran has the right to self-defence and stressed the need to immediately return to dialogue and diplomacy, calling them the only viable path forward.

PM Shehbaz and President Pezeshkian held a telephone conversation on Sunday afternoon, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

The contact was held after US President Donald Trump announced that Washington had carried out air strikes that “completely and totally obliterated” Tehran’s nuclear facilities including the Fordow nuclear enrichment plant along with the Natanz and Isfahan sites which raised tensions in the Middle East.

The premier conveyed Pakistan’s condemnation of the US attacks, which followed Israel’s unprovoked and unjustified aggression over the past eight days.

He reaffirmed Islamabad’s unwavering solidarity with the brotherly people and the Iranian government, while expressing heartfelt condolences on the loss of precious lives and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured.

PM Shehbaz also expressed concerns that the US strikes had targeted facilities that were under the safeguards of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). “These attacks constituted a serious violation of international law and the IAEA Statute,” he added.