Dar reiterates strong condemnation of Israeli aggression against Iran

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Sunday reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination.

He was speaking in a meeting of the OIC group on Jammu and Kashmir, held in Istanbul, Türkiye.

“The human rights violations are taking place in Indian-occupied Kashmir on daily basis and Kashmiris have endured decades of oppression,” Dar said.

He emphasized that both the Kashmiri and Palestinian people are engaged in struggles for their legitimate rights.

“The Kashmir issue must be resolved in accordance with United Nations Security Council resolutions,” he said, reiterating that Pakistan has always stood by the Kashmiri people in their fight for freedom.

Commenting on regional tensions, Dar criticized India’s response to the Pahalgam incident, accusing New Delhi of choosing aggression over investigation.

“Instead of probing the incident, India leveled baseless allegations against Pakistan,” he stated, adding that Pakistan acted in self-defense and targeted only military installations during its response.

Earlier in the day, Dar reiterated Pakistan’s strong condemnation of ongoing Israeli aggression against the sovereignty of Iran, called for accountability of the unjustified and illegitimate Israeli actions.

In a statement regarding Israeli aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran, at the 51st session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) in Istanbul, the DPM/FM said that Pakistan condemned in the strongest terms Israel’s unjustified and illegitimate aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“We stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Iran and offer condolences on the loss of numerous lives as result of targeting of the civilian areas by Israel,” he added.

He said that Israeli aggression had taken place at a time when the IAEA was continuing its verification process; thus, Israel violated international laws and several IAEA statutes and resolutions by attacking the IAEA safeguarded facilities.

These attacks risked setting a dangerous precedent and posed a grave threat to the safety of populations in the region and around the globe, he said, adding “Pakistan fully supports Iran’s inherent right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter, in response to the blatant and unprovoked Israeli aggression.”

The DPM/FM further said that double standards were at full display when it came to Israel. There were no talks of rule of law, the rules-based international order or consequences for illegal actions. This impunity must end, and it must end now,” he stressed.

“Israeli aggression against Iran is not an isolated event. It is part of a dangerous and consistent pattern of militarism that Israel has demonstrated across the Middle East,” DPM/FM Dar observed.

Israeli aggression represented a dangerous escalation and was a serious threat to peace and stability, not only of the region but the wider world as well, he added.

The deputy prime minister/foreign minister said as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, at Iran’s request, Pakistan fully supported convening an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council last week to discuss Israeli aggression against Iran and called on the Council to urgently take action to end Israeli aggression. “But unfortunately, the Council remains paralyzed,” he regretted.

Pakistan also supported various other initiatives related to Iran, including a statement by the Foreign Ministers of several Islamic countries, as well as within the SCO and the IAEA, he added.

“We also support the resolution of the Iran nuclear issue through peaceful means, diplomatic engagement, and sustained dialogue,” he added.

The DPM/FM expressed the confidence that the meeting would not only reiterate its unwavering support to the brotherly country of Iran but also send a clear message that Israel must be held accountable and that the reckless aggression could not be allowed to jeopardize the regional peace.