Ex-Balochistan CM’s son killed, grandson injured in Khuzdar shooting

In a tragic incident in the mountainous Ardengji area of Khuzdar, unknown assailants opened fire on former Chief Minister Naseer Mengal’s family, killing his son, Atta-ur-Rehman Mengal, and wounding his young grandson.

The attack, carried out by a group of more than 30 armed men, took place while the pair was out hunting, district authorities confirmed.

Deputy Commissioner of Khuzdar reported that Levies and Rescue teams have been dispatched to the remote site to secure the scene and provide medical assistance. The injured child was airlifted to Khuzdar Civil Hospital, where he is receiving treatment.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the ambush. Local security forces have launched an investigation and intensified patrols across the mountainous region in search of the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of Mir Atta-ur-Rehman Mengal, son of former Minister of State, former Caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan and Pakistan’s former Ambassador to Qatar, Mir Muhammad Naseer Mengal. The tragic incident occurred during a terrorist attack in the Aranji area of Wadh, district Khuzdar.

In a condolence message issued on Sunday, Chief Minister Bugti condemned the attack, calling it a “cowardly act of terrorism” and a deeply unfortunate incident. He assured that the Balochistan government will conduct a thorough investigation and bring those responsible to justice.

“The martyrdom of Mir Atta-ur-Rehman Mengal is a great loss. Our sympathies and prayers are with the bereaved family,” the Chief Minister said, adding that the entire province stands united against terrorism and will continue the struggle until this menace is eradicated.

Chief Minister Bugti also offered prayers for the speedy recovery of Mir Mati-ur-Rehman Mengal, son of the deceased, who was injured during the attack. He extended heartfelt condolences to the family and prayed for patience and strength for them in this time of sorrow.

He reiterated that the people and government of Balochistan remain resolute in their fight against terrorism, and such incidents will not deter their determination.