CTD sub-inspector among five killed in Kalat

Five people were killed while four were injured in different incidents in Kalat. Sources in the police and Levies told that Fida Ahmad, a sub-inspector in CTD, was killed after unidentified persons sprayed him with bullets. Similarly, two personnel of the bomb disposal squad were killed while four were injured in a bomb explosion near a police checkpoint at Mangchar. Sources said that separately, two bodies were recovered from Mangchar. One of the deceased was identified as Saifullah, they elaborated.