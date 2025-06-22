Sindh to offer tax relief to eco-friendly industries

Provincial Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah inaugurated the first showroom of ENVEREX EV electric cars. The event was attended by ENVEREX Industries CEO Muhammad Zakir Ali, Director Abdul Rehman, and other prominent figures. The minister cut the ribbon to officially open the showroom and inspected the electric vehicles on display. A detailed briefing on the vehicles and the company’s after-sales services was provided by the CEO. It was also highlighted that home installation of EV charging ports is available.

Speaking to media representatives, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said, “Today, we have inaugurated ENVEREX Industries’ EV showroom. We appreciate the local production of electric vehicles and will fully support it. The cost per kilometer for electric cars is just four rupees.”

He added that, in line with Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s vision, the Sindh government is actively promoting and supporting eco-friendly energy projects. Public land will be utilized for setting up electric vehicle charging stations. It has also been made mandatory for new buildings in Sindh to include EV charging facilities. Charging stations will be established in major cities across the province, and for the convenience of travelers, stations will be built every 30 to 40 kilometers on highways.

Shah also mentioned that special funds are being allocated for environmentally friendly projects as per Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s directive. The Sindh government is committed to supporting such projects by providing necessary facilities. Efforts will be made to convert more cars and bikes to electric. He emphasized that the success of electric vehicle projects depends on easy access to charging infrastructure.

“Anyone investing in eco-friendly industries will be supported at the government level. The Sindh government wants investors to manufacture locally. The electric vehicle industry will be granted tax exemptions,” said the minister.

To mark the showroom’s opening, a cake-cutting ceremony was held, and the provincial minister was presented with traditional Sindhi gifts an Ajrak and Topi.