KW&SC, Rangers crack down on water theft

In a coordinated effort to combat illegal water extraction, the Karachi Water & Sewerage Corporation (KW&SC), aided by Rangers, conducted a major operation against organised water theft in the Manghopir area of the metropolis.

According to KW&SC’s Anti-Water Theft Cell, the operation focused on dismantling unauthorised connections in Ramzan Goth and Zebo Goth, where illegal pipelines, siphoning water from main supply lines, were traced and disconnected.

Officials confirmed that a similar crackdown is being planned for Pakhtoonabad, where systemic water theft has been reported.

Sources revealed, the KWSC has compiled evidence regarding those involved in these illegal activities, as well as their alleged political patronage. Despite previous cases registered against the offenders, water theft has continued in these areas.

Key suspects identified in the illegal operation include Gul Dad, Mian Dad, Obaidullah, and Pervaiz Mama, among others.

The modus operandi of the accused is that they install unauthorised connections on government water lines, store stolen water in large underground reservoirs within their homes and then illegally distributed across the city via tankers for commercial gain.

Officials have vowed to intensify operation against such criminal networks to ensure fair water distribution and curb losses to the public exchequer. Further actions are expected as investigations continue.