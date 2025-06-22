Call for exemplary unity during Muharram

Prominent religious scholar and Chairman of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad on Sunday stressed the need for forging unity among all schools of thought, especially during the holy month of Muharram.

Addressing a ceremony here, he said the ongoing journey of Ittehad Bain ul Muslimeen (Muslim unity) across Pakistan reflected the true teachings of Islam. “This harmony is the result of the efforts made under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif,” he noted.

He urged people to avoid sectarianism and follow the holy Prophet (PBUH) teaching that “the best Muslim is the one from whose hand others are safe.”

Maulana Azad stressed that Pakistan was created in the name of Islam and it was the duty of every citizen to safeguard the country’s integrity. “Our elders sacrificed for the creation of Pakistan, and now it’s our turn to play a similar role to protect it,” he said.

Commenting on current regional situation, he condemned the aggression against Iran,

calling it an injustice. “These global oppressors massacred people in Gaza and now they have attacked Iran. The UN must take notice,” he urged.

He paid tribute to the martyrs and said Pakistan’s armed forces had proven to the world that Pakistan know how to defend itself. Talking about Muharram, Maulana Azad called it a sacred month commemorating the martyrdom of Hazrat Umar Farooq (RA) and Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA). He advised that majalis and processions must be held peacefully and according to the routes and timings agreed upon with the administration.

“No speaker should use provocative language, and any attempt to incite unrest will be dealt with by authorities,” he warned. He emphasized the principle: “Hold firmly to your beliefs, but do not hurt the beliefs of others.”

He urged scholars to promote love and harmony. “You are heard by the people – preach unity, not division,” he appealed.

“Pakistan stands for peace and desires global peace,” he said, adding that war is never a solution to any problem. He reiterated that under the Paigham-e-Pakistan narrative, taking arms against the state, terrorism, and sectarianism were strictly forbidden.

On this occasion, CPO Sadiq Dogar, Deputy Commissioners of Multan, Vehari, Lodhran, Khanewal and Ulema from various schools of thought were also present.

Later, he prayed for the safety of Pakistan and its brotherly nation Iran, and reaffirmed support for the country’s leadership and armed forces.