Traders delegation visits Sindh Food, Consumer Expo

A delegation of the Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI), led by Acting President Ahmed Idrees Chohan, on Sunday visited the Sindh Food and Consumer Expo 2025 held at Abdullah Mall, Bypass Road, Qasimabad, Hyderabad.

It is worth mentioning that HCSTSI is proudly associated with this grand event as a supporting partner, in collaboration with RK Marketing Network. During the visit, Ahmed Idrees Chohan extended heartfelt congratulations to Rizwan Ahmed Qazi, CEO and Chief Organizer of RK Marketing, as well as to the management of Abdullah Mall, for organizing such a well-coordinated, vibrant and secure event.

Talking to media representatives during the visit, he said the expo serves as a unique recreational, educational and commercial opportunity for the people of Hyderabad.

He appreciated the strong participation of the food industry, consumer product brands and local entrepreneurs, adding that the expo hosts dozens of stalls offering a wide range of delicious food items, household products and other consumer goods.

Chohan personally visited each stall and acknowledged the tireless efforts of local and national exhibitors.

He stated that such initiatives promote local commerce, offer consumers access to quality and variety, and encourage entrepreneurial spirit among the youth.

Idrees Chohan appealed to the business community, young entrepreneurs and the citizens of Hyderabad to visit and support the expo, making it a resounding success and playing their part in strengthening the local economy.

He further emphasized that HCSTSI has always supported youth-led businesses and will continue to actively participate in all such initiatives in the future. He lauded the expo as a successful blend of commercial culture and family entertainment, truly reflective of Hyderabad’s evolving business landscape.

In conclusion, he thanked RK Marketing Network, Abdullah Mall management, security teams, and all supporting organizations for their dedication in making the Sindh Food & Consumer Expo 2025 a remarkable and memorable event.

During the visit, HCSTSI members including Muhammad Arif Memon, Muhammad Yaseen Khilji, Muhammad Fahad Mian, Hafiz Ahmed Hussain and Idrees Memon accompanied the Acting President, engaging with stallholders and appreciating the efforts of the organizing teams.