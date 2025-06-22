SEPCO line superintendent stabbed to death

A trader allegedly stabbed a line superintendent of Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) to death in a commercial area of Sukkur district.

Slain Faheem Samejo was carrying out recovery of the electricity bills in Mehran Markaz when he was attacked by a shopkeeper, identified as Hasnain Qureshi, after a heated argument.

The fatally wounded Samejo’s last video recording after the attack shows blood gushing out from left side of his belly. He can be seen moving on his feet before falling on the ground. Samejo succumbed to the deadly wounds in the Civil Hospital.

His death sparked a strong protest from the officers and staff of SEPCO who suspended power supply of the concerned locality and threatened the authorities of stopping electric supply to entire Sukkur if the killer is not arrested.

According to the B-Section police, the suspect escaped from the town after the incident and the police raids conducted for him arrest came to naught.

A spokesman for SEPCO claimed that Samejo had asked the consumer Qureshi to pay his utility bill but the suspect first hurled abuses and later attacked him with a sharp object. The police was informed that a scissor was used in the attack.

The police have detained a worker of Qureshi’s shop. The incident’s FIR could not be registered by the evening.