US destroyed global peace by attacking Iran: JI chief

Emir Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Engineer Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has strongly condemned the US attack on Iran, stating that America has destroyed global peace through its aggression.

Speaking at the Youth Digital Summit organized by the Jamaat-e-Islami Media Cell at Jinnah Convention Center, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman criticized the Pakistani government for once portraying Donald Trump as a “messenger of peace,” only for him to rain bombs on Iran.

He expressed outrage over the ongoing massacre of innocent Palestinians in Gaza despite the presence of 8.8 million troops in Muslim countries, calling America and Israel enemies of humanity. “America is not our friend,” he declared, “We must free ourselves from both America and its puppets.”

Addressing the youth, he emphasized the need for them to support global movements for truth and justice through digital platforms. “Young people must become digital ambassadors and take to the streets to demand their rights. Be vigilant so that we are not sold out again,” he warned.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman also inaugurated the Read Maududi App, which will provide access to the writings and materials related to Syed Abul A’la Maududi. He congratulated the youth participating in the summit and commended their engagement.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman praised the strong participation of women in the event and said, “After attending this summit, you will be able to represent Pakistan effectively and serve as its digital ambassadors.” He condemned the US attack on Iran, stating, “America has destroyed global peace by attacking Iran. Just yesterday, Trump claimed they would wait two weeks before taking action, but he broke his promise on the very first day. At this point, the US is ignoring all human and moral values. Its decline has begun, and unity is essential to counter it.”

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman highlighted the ongoing atrocities by Israel, saying, “Israel has been committing genocide in Palestine for the past two years. Even though the International Court of Justice has declared Israel guilty, no one is stopping it. Iran did not attack Israel, so why did Israel attack Iran?”

He further pointed out the grave humanitarian situation, noting, “Generations of Palestinians have been born in refugee camps, and hundreds remain imprisoned in Israeli jails. Hamas’ struggle is in accordance with international law, but because of its resistance, the US labels it as terrorism. Trump, who was once called a ‘messenger of peace’, has dropped bombs weighing over 2000 kilograms on Iran.”