Legendary actress Ayesha Khan laid to rest in silence, no showbiz stars present

KARACHI – Veteran actress Ayesha Khan was laid to rest quietly, without media coverage or the presence of any celebrities from the showbiz industry. Her final rites were performed in complete silence, reflecting the loneliness that marked her final days.

Ayesha Khan, who passed away at the age of 76, had been living a secluded life. What saddened the public most was not just her death, but the tragic circumstances surrounding it. Her passing went unnoticed for nearly a week until neighbors alerted the police.

Following the complaint, law enforcement officials discovered her body and shifted it to the Edhi mortuary. Later, journalist Farah Iqrar shared details about her funeral in a YouTube video. She showed a photo of Ayesha Khan’s grave, located near her father’s resting place at Sakhi Hassan Graveyard, where she was quietly buried.

Farah revealed that Ayesha Khan’s son declined a postmortem, stating it was a natural death and that the family only wished to proceed with her final rites. Consequently, the body was moved from the mortuary to the cemetery, where her funeral prayer was offered in the mosque before burial.

Media coverage of the funeral was minimal, with only a few journalists aware of the ceremony. No showbiz personalities could attend, as no one from the entertainment world was informed. Farah mentioned that Ayesha Khan had isolated herself in her last days due to a leg fracture and deep emotional distress.

Once a cheerful and kind-hearted actress, Ayesha Khan chose to live in solitude during her final years. Her quiet farewell has left fans and industry peers deeply moved and reflecting on the loneliness that sometimes shadows even the brightest stars.