Taiwan is ‘of course’ a country, says president Lai in bold message to China

TAIPEI — Taiwan’s President Lai Ching-te firmly declared on Sunday that Taiwan is “of course” a country, dismissing China’s claims over the island and urging global recognition of Taiwan’s sovereignty.

Speaking at a Rotary International event, President Lai said China lacks both historical and legal grounds to justify its claims. He emphasized that Taiwan’s identity has developed independently for centuries, with unique cultural roots and democratic governance, including direct presidential elections.

The speech marked the first in Lai’s new “Uniting the Country” series, where he outlined Taiwan’s distinct history. He cited the island’s indigenous Austronesian heritage and its resistance to colonial rulers like Japan. Lai noted that under the Qing dynasty, Taiwan was only considered a Chinese province for eight years.

“China says Taiwan is not a sovereign country. But of course, Taiwan is a country,” Lai said, drawing strong applause from the audience. He also criticized China’s increasing military activity around the island, calling it a real threat to Taiwan’s security.

Beijing has refused to engage in talks with Lai’s government, labeling him a “separatist.” It continues to cite the 1971 United Nations resolution that transferred China’s seat to Beijing as proof of its authority. However, Lai argued that the resolution was only about representation at the UN, not Taiwan’s sovereignty.

Lai stressed that only Taiwan’s 23 million people have the right to decide the island’s future. He reaffirmed Taiwan’s commitment to democracy and peace but warned that the country would continue defending its identity and freedom in the face of Chinese pressure.