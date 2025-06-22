Pakistan reaffirms commitment to Indus waters treaty amid India’s threats

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan on Saturday reaffirmed its strong commitment to the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) and vowed to take all necessary measures to protect its rights under the agreement. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued the statement following remarks by India’s Home Minister, who declared the treaty would never be restored.

A ministry spokesperson condemned the Indian minister’s comments, saying they disregard international agreements. The spokesperson emphasized that the Indus Waters Treaty is not a political deal but a binding international treaty that prohibits any unilateral actions by either party.

The ministry further criticized India’s decision to hold the treaty in abeyance, calling it a violation of international law and the treaty’s terms. Such actions, the spokesperson warned, undermine the credibility of states that refuse to honor their legal commitments and weaken global trust in international agreements.

Moreover, Pakistan condemned the use of water as a political tool, stating that such behavior contradicts international norms and responsible state conduct. The ministry urged India to immediately cancel its decision and restore full implementation of the treaty without delay.

Pakistan remains hopeful that dialogue and diplomacy will prevail, ensuring the treaty continues to serve as a framework for peaceful water sharing between the two countries. Meanwhile, it will stay vigilant and protect its water rights firmly under the treaty’s provisions.

The Indus Waters Treaty, signed in 1960, has long been a cornerstone of cooperation between Pakistan and India on water sharing, despite other political tensions. Pakistan’s stance underlines its dedication to maintaining peace and legal order through this vital agreement.