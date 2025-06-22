Traders urge phased approach to Sindh’s plastic ban to protect small businesses

HYDERABAD — The Hyderabad Plastic Bags Association has expressed serious concerns over Sindh’s sudden ban on all non-degradable and oxo-degradable plastic carrier bags, which came into effect on June 15, 2025. Traders warn that abrupt enforcement could harm thousands of workers and small business owners.

A delegation led by Patron Yousuf Dada and President Nadeem Nizamani met with Ahmed Idrees Chohan, Acting President of the Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI), to discuss the potential economic impact. They said while they support environmental protection, the sudden ban lacks proper consultation and preparation.

Chohan assured the delegation of the chamber’s support and emphasized that government should first introduce alternatives to plastic bags. He also called for awareness campaigns and training programs to help local industries shift to eco-friendly products smoothly.

The chamber strongly urged the government to implement the ban in phases, involving all industry stakeholders. They warned that an immediate ban could lead to factory closures, job losses, and price hikes, negatively affecting the local economy rather than helping the environment.

The meeting included other key members such as Sikandar Ali Rajput, Kishor Kumar Bhatia, and Abdullah Memon. The delegation reaffirmed their commitment to environmental regulations, provided these are introduced fairly and cooperatively.

Traders stressed that balancing environmental goals with economic realities is essential. They urged the government to ensure smooth transitions so that both the environment and livelihoods are protected effectively.