Indian prime minister calls Iranian president, urges immediate de-escalation

NEW DELHI — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in a phone call, urging an immediate reduction in the rising tensions in the region. The call came after recent attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities by the United States.

On Sunday, Modi posted on social media platform X that he had a detailed discussion with President Pezeshkian about the current situation. Both leaders expressed deep concern over the recent escalation of conflict.

During the conversation, Modi emphasized the urgent need to lower tensions immediately. He highlighted the importance of dialogue and diplomacy as the best path forward to resolve differences peacefully.

Furthermore, Modi stressed that restoring regional peace, security, and stability should be a top priority for all parties involved. Both leaders agreed that peaceful solutions must take precedence over conflict.

This phone call reflects India’s ongoing efforts to support calm and stability in a region critical to global security. Modi’s outreach signals a willingness to encourage diplomatic efforts amid rising tensions.

As the situation continues to evolve, India hopes that dialogue will prevent further escalation and promote a peaceful environment for all neighboring countries.