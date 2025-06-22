E-Commerce leaders warn new taxes could derail Pakistan’s digital growth

KARACHI – Pakistan’s e-commerce sector has raised serious concerns over new tax proposals in the Finance Bill 2025, warning they could slow growth and push online sellers back into the informal economy.

Speaking at a press briefing, Shoaib Bhatti, President of the Pakistan E-Commerce Association (PEA) Karachi Chapter, said the additional 2% withholding sales tax would hurt both small and large e-commerce platforms already paying 18% GST. He stressed that most traditional retailers in physical markets don’t pay any comparable taxes.

Bhatti noted that Pakistan’s e-commerce market has reached Rs2.2 trillion ($7.7 billion), which remains under 2% of GDP and 4% of total retail. He said the industry has grown at over 35% annually and supports over a million livelihoods, mostly through small online sellers.

However, he warned that without consultation or phased implementation, the Finance Bill’s tax measures could lead to confusion, reduce compliance, and even shut down many online businesses. He added that this would reverse years of progress made in formalising the digital economy.

Echoing similar concerns, Saad Shah, CEO of Ucaaz, said regulated e-commerce platforms already comply with digital tax rules and contribute to government revenue. He argued that sudden tax hikes will only hurt compliant businesses while informal sellers continue operating without oversight.

In Lahore, PEA representatives met with the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), urging support against what they called vague and burdensome tax definitions. LCCI leaders agreed that stakeholder consultation is essential to protect one of the country’s fastest-growing economic sectors.