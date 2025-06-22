Pakistan targets 30% electric vehicle sales by 2030 to cut emissions and save oil

LAHORE – Pakistan has set an ambitious goal to make 30% of all new vehicle sales electric by 2030, aiming to reduce pollution, lower fuel imports, and create thousands of green jobs.

Speaking at a workshop in Lahore on Saturday, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan said the National Electric Vehicle (NEV) Policy 2025–30 will drive the country’s shift towards cleaner transportation.

According to Khan, this transition is expected to reduce carbon emissions by 4.5 million tonnes and save nearly 2 billion litres of oil annually. He stressed that the move would also ease the country’s heavy reliance on imported petroleum, which drains billions of dollars from the national budget.

The SAPM added that the policy goes beyond environmental benefits. It is also expected to generate around 15,000 green jobs, providing opportunities across the country as electric vehicle production, maintenance, and infrastructure expand.

Khan emphasized that the NEV policy is not just a document but a roadmap for building a cleaner, more sustainable Pakistan. He highlighted that the initiative aligns with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision for a smog-free and healthier environment.

With Pakistan’s major cities frequently ranking among the most polluted in the world, the shift to electric vehicles could play a major role in improving public health and reducing air pollution in the years to come.