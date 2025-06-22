Pakistan plans uninterrupted power supply during Muharram amid heatwave alert

The Power Division has directed electricity distribution companies to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the holy month of Muharram, especially as a severe heatwave is expected across Pakistan in July.

Federal Energy Minister Awais Leghari issued a formal letter to all DISCOs (Distribution Companies), urging them to take all necessary measures to avoid outages during religious gatherings. He stressed that power supply must remain stable throughout the month, particularly during key days like the 9th and 10th of Muharram.

Leghari instructed companies to inspect and repair all transmission and distribution systems in areas where processions and gatherings are planned. He also called for standby generators and UPS systems to be installed at sensitive locations to avoid disruptions in case of grid failures.

Emergency teams are to remain on high alert for the entire month. In addition, each sub-division has been asked to update its inventory and ensure the availability of transformers and essential equipment. Coordination with local authorities and communities is also being emphasized.

The minister underlined the religious importance of Muharram and warned that any negligence in service during this time would be taken seriously. “Serving the public with full dedication and respect is our duty during this sacred month,” the letter read.

Meanwhile, in Rawalpindi, authorities are deploying five Pakistan Army units and six Rangers companies to support local administration and police during Muharram. Over 4,300 majalis and more than 1,000 processions are planned in the division, with security preparations now in place.

Earlier this week, KP’s Inspector General of Police, Zulfiqar Hameed, said that holding peaceful Muharram events amid the current security situation would be a major challenge for law enforcement agencies.