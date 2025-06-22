Trump’s strike on Iran: bold gamble or beginning of a bigger war?

President Donald Trump’s decision to bomb Iran’s key nuclear sites marks the most daring and risky foreign policy move of his presidency. By joining Israel in direct military action, Trump stepped into a conflict he once vowed to avoid. His latest strike against Iran’s fortified Fordow facility signals a significant shift from diplomacy to military escalation.

Trump claimed the strikes were a “great success” and warned Iran to seek peace or face more attacks. However, experts warn that this move could backfire, leading to severe retaliation. Iran might target U.S. bases, allies in the region, or even close the critical Strait of Hormuz, disrupting global oil supply and triggering a larger conflict.

Although the strikes may have delayed Iran’s nuclear program, analysts believe they may push Tehran to seek nuclear weapons as a form of deterrence. The Arms Control Association noted that military strikes cannot erase nuclear knowledge and might only harden Iran’s resolve to rebuild. Iran has already dismissed the possibility of halting its nuclear development.

Meanwhile, Iran’s response remains uncertain. While experts suggest that Iran could strike “soft targets” or use its regional proxies, others see a slim chance that Tehran might return to negotiations—but now from a weaker position. However, early signs show little interest in talks, with Iran vowing to defend its national industry and calling U.S. forces legitimate targets.

Some observers fear this could lead the U.S. down a path toward “regime change,” a scenario with dangerous implications. Analysts warn that the Middle East is littered with failed attempts at forced democratization, and Trump’s move could spiral into another long, costly conflict. Iran’s powerful allies, including China, would also be affected if tensions rise further.

Trump now faces intense pressure from both sides—Democrats in Congress and isolationists within his own party. Having promised to avoid “stupid wars,” he finds himself in the middle of one just six months into his second term. His pledge of “peace through strength” is now being put to the ultimate test on the world stage.