OIC Foreign ministers unite to condemn Israeli aggression, urge peace and regional unity

Foreign Ministers from over 40 Muslim-majority countries gathered in Istanbul on Saturday for a crucial meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), where they strongly condemned Israel’s recent military actions in Gaza and Iran. The ministers called for an immediate ceasefire, urging diplomatic solutions to end the growing regional conflict.

OIC Chairperson Hissein Brahim Taha opened the session by warning that the Middle East had entered a new wave of conflict since June 13. He stressed that dialogue, not war, must lead the way forward. Taha also urged full implementation of existing OIC resolutions concerning Israel’s actions and reaffirmed the organization’s support for Palestinian rights.

In a show of unity, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar were seen seated together during the session. Türkiye officially assumed the OIC chairmanship for the next three years, with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expected to address the ministers later in the summit.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan delivered a passionate speech, stating that the Muslim world must not remain divided in the face of Israeli aggression. He condemned the killings in Gaza and Israel’s attacks on Iran, calling them threats to regional peace. “We must show solidarity with both Gaza and Iran,” Fidan emphasized.

Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi, speaking to media before the session, accused the United States of supporting Israel’s aggression. He claimed Israel deliberately attacked Iran just before scheduled peace talks and warned that American involvement in the conflict could endanger the entire region.

The OIC summit is also expected to address the situation in Jammu & Kashmir, along with continued efforts to promote unity among Muslim nations. As violence intensifies across the Middle East, the OIC’s call for peace and solidarity sends a strong message: only unity and diplomacy can bring lasting stability to the region.