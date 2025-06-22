Global reactions pour in after U.S. strikes Iran: condemnations and pleas for peace

World leaders have reacted swiftly to the U.S. airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear sites, with responses ranging from strong condemnation to praise, and widespread calls for immediate de-escalation. While Israel welcomed the strikes, many global voices warned the conflict could spiral into a wider regional war.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised President Trump for his “bold decision,” saying the U.S. had acted to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. Netanyahu stated the action would be remembered as a turning point in history and applauded the use of U.S. military power against what he called the “world’s most dangerous regime.”

In contrast, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres expressed grave concern. He described the U.S. strikes as a dangerous escalation that threatens global peace and stability. Guterres urged all nations to step back from the brink of war and return to diplomacy, warning that “there is no military solution — only peace offers hope.”

Leaders from New Zealand, Australia, and Mexico also called for calm and dialogue. New Zealand’s foreign minister stressed that diplomacy is the only path to a lasting resolution. Australia echoed those concerns, urging all parties to avoid further escalation. Mexico reiterated its constitutional commitment to peaceful foreign policy and demanded a return to diplomatic talks.

However, countries like Venezuela and Cuba strongly condemned the U.S. strikes. Venezuela’s foreign minister called the attacks military aggression and demanded an immediate halt to hostilities. Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel labeled the bombing a violation of international law and warned it could lead to irreversible global consequences.

As tensions remain high, world leaders continue to issue urgent calls for restraint. With both Iran and the U.S. showing no signs of backing down, the risk of a broader conflict remains dangerously real.