Israel pushes for swift strike on Iran as U.S. leadership remains divided

Israel is pressing for immediate military action against Iran, warning the Trump administration that waiting two weeks could be too long. Sources familiar with high-level talks revealed that Israeli leaders expressed urgency during a tense phone call with U.S. officials on Thursday. They made it clear that Israel might act alone if the U.S. delays further.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Israel Katz, and military chief Eyal Zamir told American officials they see a narrow window to strike Iran’s Fordow nuclear site. The facility is buried deep in a mountain and may require U.S.-made bunker-busting bombs to destroy. Without swift action, Israeli officials fear they could lose a crucial opportunity.

Meanwhile, divisions have emerged within the U.S. administration. Vice President JD Vance reportedly opposed direct involvement, warning that Israel might pull the U.S. into another Middle East war. A White House official disputed that claim, saying Vance did not express those views during the call. Still, the conversation highlighted internal disagreement.

Reports say the U.S. has already moved B-2 bombers to Guam, signaling that military options remain on the table. These bombers can carry the GBU-57, a massive bomb designed to destroy deeply buried targets like Fordow. However, whether Trump will authorize further strikes remains unclear, as he continues to balance diplomacy with tough rhetoric.

Israel, on the other hand, appears ready to act alone. Sources say officials are weighing options, from a full airstrike to a more targeted operation using special forces. Experts believe such an attack might damage the facility but would likely only slow Iran’s nuclear efforts. Iran continues to insist its program is purely peaceful.

With tensions rising and no diplomatic breakthrough in sight, the region is bracing for what could be the next major escalation. As the U.S. debates its role, Israel may move forward — with or without American support.