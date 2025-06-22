Breaking: Trump confirms U.S. airstrikes ‘obliterated’ Iran’s key nuclear sites

In a major development, President Donald Trump announced that U.S. forces have destroyed Iran’s three main nuclear facilities in a powerful series of airstrikes. Speaking from the Oval Office on Saturday night, Trump called the mission a “spectacular military success” and warned that more attacks could follow if Iran refuses to pursue peace.

The strikes targeted Iran’s nuclear sites in Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow, according to Trump. He stated that six bunker-buster bombs hit the underground Fordow facility, while 30 Tomahawk missiles struck the other sites. A U.S. official confirmed that B-2 bombers played a key role in the operation, dropping a full payload on Fordow. Trump emphasized, “Fordow is gone,” in a follow-up statement.

Despite the forceful action, U.S. officials reportedly told Iran through diplomatic channels that these were the only planned strikes and that Washington is not aiming for regime change. However, Trump warned that if peace does not follow soon, the U.S. military is ready to strike more targets with “precision, speed, and skill.”

Iranian state media acknowledged the airstrikes but claimed the nuclear materials had been moved from the targeted sites beforehand. A senior Iranian broadcaster assured the public that no radiation threat exists, as the sites were previously evacuated. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised Trump’s decision, calling it a historic step in preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

As tensions escalate, reactions in the U.S. have been mixed. Some lawmakers, including Democrats and Trump-aligned Republicans, criticized the president for not seeking congressional approval. While MAGA supporters expressed concern over foreign military involvement, others stood firmly behind Trump’s bold move. The situation continues to unfold rapidly, with global leaders urging de-escalation to avoid a broader war.