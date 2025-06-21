OIC FMs condemn Israeli aggression, call for regional unity

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers convened in Istanbul on Saturday, with participating states unanimously condemning Israeli aggression in Gaza and Iran, while calling for immediate ceasefire and diplomatic solutions.

OIC Chairperson Hissein Brahim Taha, in his opening address, strongly denounced Israeli military operations, stating, “Since June 13, the Middle East has been plunged into a new wave of conflict. We urge an end to hostilities between Iran and Israel and call for dialogue as the path to resolution.” He also emphasised the need for implementation of OIC resolutions regarding Israel.

Representatives from over 40 member states are attending the session, including Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar.

During the session, Türkiye formally assumed the OIC chairmanship for the next three years.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is attending the summit, along with more than 40 diplomats from various countries.

At the OIC meeting, Ishaq Dar and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi were seen seated together.

The conference is reviewing the current situation in Iran, and Ishaq Dar is expected to present Pakistan’s stance on the matter.

The OIC session will also feature special discussions on Israeli attacks on Gaza and the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict, while the President of Türkiye is scheduled to address the foreign ministers.

In his address, the Foreign Minister of Türkiye Hakan Fidan stated that Islam unites all of us, and Muslims make up one-third of the global population. He emphasised that divided Muslims cannot succeed, and that Muslims around the world are currently facing hardships. He condemned the massacre of people in Gaza and noted that Israel is now launching attacks on Iran.

Condemning Israeli aggression, the Turkish Foreign Minister said that Israel’s hostile actions are creating instability in the region. “This is no longer just about Gaza or Iran, this is about stopping Israel,” he said, adding, “We must show solidarity with both Gaza and Iran.”

He stressed the need for a two-state solution for Palestine and said Türkiye stands firmly against global injustice. He reiterated that Türkiye fully supports all member states within the OIC.

The minister also welcomed the ceasefire between Pakistan and India, and stated that resolving the issue of Occupied Jammu & Kashmir is essential for establishing lasting peace in South Asia.