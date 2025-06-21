Pakistan, Türkiye reaffirm strategic ties; condemn Israeli aggression

Pakistan and Türkiye reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation and strategic ties, as the leadership of both countries jointly condemned ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza and expressed firm support for Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity under international law, Radio Pakistan reported on Saturday.

The commitment was reiterated during a key meeting between Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, held in Istanbul on the sidelines of the 51st session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers. Field Marshal General Syed Asim Munir, also participated in the meeting, reflecting the strategic nature of the bilateral relationship.

During the talks, the two sides strongly condemned Israel’s continued aggression in Gaza, terming it a blatant violation of international law and humanitarian norms. They underscored the urgent need to halt the Israeli military campaign and ensure the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to the besieged Palestinian population.

The leaders also expressed full support for Iran’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and its right to self-defence under the United Nations Charter. They agreed on the importance of pursuing diplomatic avenues to de-escalate rising tensions in the region and called on the international community to play its part in restoring peace and stability.

Dar conveyed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s warm greetings to President Erdogan and reaffirmed Pakistan’s deep appreciation for its enduring relationship with Türkiye, rooted in shared values, history, and mutual trust.

The Deputy Prime Minister also congratulated President Erdogan on Türkiye’s successful hosting of the OIC foreign ministers’ summit and the leadership award conferred upon him by the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum, acknowledging his role in advancing the Muslim world’s collective interests.