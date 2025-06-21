Ghee, cooking oil prices increased by Rs10 to Rs20/kg

Ghee and cooking oil companies in Pakistan have increased ghee and cooking oil prices by Rs10 to Rs20 per kilogram on their own, says in media reports. Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (PVMA) General Secretary Farid Qureshi said that some companies increased the prices of ghee and cooking oil prior to the announcement of the Federal Budget 2025-26. As per the new prices, one liter pouch of oil and ghee is being sold at Rs560 and Rs570 instead of the previous price of Rs550. Some unknown ghee and cooking oil companies are selling cooking oil and ghee at Rs400 instead of Rs300 per kilogram.