Senate Proposes 204 Recommendations to National Assembly for Inclusion in Finance Bill 2025

ISLAMABAD — The Senate on Saturday presented a comprehensive set of 204 recommendations to thefor consideration in the Finance Bill 2025, including key proposals for the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2025-26.

The recommendations, forwarded by the Senate Standing Committee on Finance chaired by Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, cover a wide range of economic and social issues. Among the major proposals are keeping the annual income tax exemption limit at Rs 600,000 and withdrawing the proposed 18% GST on solar panels.

The committee also urged the government to regularise daily wage employees, create more jobs, and immediately halt the privatisation of national institutions.

Senator Mandviwalla highlighted calls for a 50% increase in public sector salaries—significantly higher than the government’s proposed 10%—and a rise in the minimum wage from Rs 37,000 to Rs 50,000. Pension increments for retired employees were recommended to increase from 7% to 20%, with EOBI pensions suggested to double from Rs 11,500 to Rs 23,000 per month.

The Senate proposed abolishing tax exemptions enjoyed by corporations, large landowners, and real estate developers, reinstating capital gains tax on real estate transactions, and expanding the tax base to include high-earning landlords, developers, and stock market brokers.

Other key recommendations include:

Reducing indirect taxes such as GST, Customs Duty, and Excise Duty by 50%, with a shift toward direct taxation

Establishing an emergency fund for unforeseen national expenses

Increasing climate adaptation development allocations by 10%

Removing taxes on books and stationery for school children

Cutting Federal Excise Duty on the juice industry by 15% and reducing sales tax on homeopathic medicines from 18% to 1%

Raising transportation allowances for differently-abled workers from Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000 per month

Merging all ad-hoc government employee allowances into basic pay

Restoring funding for higher education institutions to Rs 4,870 million

Boosting dam construction funds and transferring Public Works Department (PWD) schemes to the Sindh government

Imposing a 10% agricultural tax on income exceeding Rs 5 million annually

Exempting electricity bills under 200 units from circular debt surcharges

Senator Mandviwalla concluded by urging political parties to unite behind a “Charter of Economy,” akin to the Charter of Democracy, to promote sustainable economic stability.

The National Assembly will now review these recommendations and decide which will be incorporated into the Finance Bill 2025.