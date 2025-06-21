Khamenei picks 3 successor candidates amid security fears: NYT report

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has secretly selected three clerics as potential successors, according to a report published by The New York Times. This decision reportedly stems from increasing concerns about threats to his life following rising tensions with Israel and the United States.

The report, based on unnamed Iranian officials and intelligence sources, describes this as an unprecedented move by the 86-year-old leader, who has led the Islamic Republic since 1989. Khamenei is said to be deeply concerned that he could be targeted in a high-level assassination attempt, especially in light of recent Israeli airstrikes and aggressive U.S. rhetoric.

Contrary to long-held expectations, Khamenei’s son Mojtaba, often speculated to be the front-runner, is reportedly not among the three chosen candidates. The list also excludes former President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash in May 2024 and was once considered a key successor.

Due to security risks, the Supreme Leader has completely abandoned electronic communications. He now delivers messages solely through a trusted intermediary, and Iran’s intelligence ministry has banned senior officials and military commanders from using mobile phones or digital devices.

So far, Iranian authorities have not confirmed or denied the NYT’s report. However, observers note that succession planning has become more urgent as internal and external pressures on Iran increase, especially amid fears of war or regime instability.