Yasir hussain expresses interest in joining Abdul Sattar Edhi biopic

Actor and director Yasir Hussain has shown strong interest in joining the team producing a film about the life of the renowned late social worker Abdul Sattar Edhi.

The Sindh Information Minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon, recently announced that the provincial government is collaborating with well-known filmmaker Satish Anand to create the movie. The film aims to portray Edhi’s lifelong dedication to humanitarian work in Pakistan. However, the minister did not share many more details about the project or its timeline.

Following the announcement, Yasir Hussain shared a screenshot of the news on his Instagram story, expressing his excitement and willingness to audition for the film. He hopes to play a role or contribute behind the scenes.

This interest from Yasir has raised hopes that the filmmakers might soon reach out to him. Meanwhile, fans and the public eagerly await further updates on casting and production.

The film is expected to be a tribute to Abdul Sattar Edhi’s extraordinary legacy, showcasing his selfless services and impact on Pakistani society.