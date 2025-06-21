OIC foreign ministers condemn Israeli aggression, call for unity

ISTANBUL – Foreign ministers from more than 40 Islamic countries gathered in Istanbul on Saturday for a special session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). The urgent meeting was called to address rising violence in Gaza and Israel’s recent strikes on Iran. Leaders strongly condemned Israeli actions and urged immediate dialogue to restore peace in the region.

In his opening speech, OIC Chairperson Hissein Brahim Taha called the situation “a dangerous turning point.” He said the Middle East had been dragged into fresh conflict since June 13. Taha called for an end to the Iran-Israel hostilities and demanded that all OIC resolutions on Israel be followed without delay.

Among key attendees were Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar. Both were seen seated together, symbolising a call for Muslim unity. Türkiye also assumed the OIC chairmanship for the next three years. A special session was scheduled to discuss both Gaza and Iran, with Türkiye’s President also set to address the gathering.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan urged unity in his speech, warning that a divided Muslim world cannot face these challenges. He condemned Israel’s “massacre” in Gaza and its strikes on Iran. “This is no longer just about Gaza or Iran. This is about stopping Israel,” he declared. Fidan also voiced support for a two-state solution for Palestine and praised the ceasefire between Pakistan and India.

Speaking before the session, Iran’s Abbas Araghchi said Israel’s attack came just days before peace talks scheduled for June 15. He called the strike a deliberate move against diplomacy. Araghchi accused the U.S. of being complicit, warning that American support for Israel’s aggression could escalate tensions across the region.