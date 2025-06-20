‘Hybrid governance model’ doing wonders for Pakistan, says Kh Asif

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has attributed Pakistan’s recent diplomatic, regional, and economic gains – including its strengthened ties with the United States – to what he described as the “hybrid model of governance.”

In a post on X, Khawaja Asif called the meeting between US President Trump and Field Marshal Asim Munir an “unprecedented development” in Pakistan-US relations.

“Never before has a US President invited and held talks with a Pakistani army chief in such a manner,” he noted, calling it a landmark in the 78-year history of bilateral ties.

Asif stated that the dialogue between the two leaders – which addressed global and regional concerns – reinforced Pakistan’s pivotal role in international affairs.

In an interview this week conducted as the army chief visited the United States for talks with Trump, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif acknowledged that the military’s prestige had “skyrocketed” after the conflict with India, calling it a “blessing in disguise,” but rejected that this would erode democratic authority or give the army unchecked control.

“No, it doesn’t worry me,” he told Arab News when asked if Pakistan’s history of direct and indirect military rule made him uneasy about the army’s stronger image.

“This is a hybrid model. It’s not an ideal democratic government … So, this arrangement, the hybrid arrangement, I think [it] is doing wonders,” Asif said, adding that the system was a practical necessity until Pakistan was “out of the woods as far as economic and governance problems are concerned.”

“If this sort of [hybrid] model was adopted way back in the 90s, things would have been much, much better,” Asif said, “because the confrontation between [military] establishment and the political government, it actually retarded the progress of our democracy.”

By contrast, he said, the current “de facto” hybrid arrangement had brought the army and elected leaders together on joint forums such as the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), a civil-military body tasked with setting and managing economic priorities jointly and overseeing big-ticket investments and trade reforms.

“We have common platforms, like SIFC and other platforms, where military leadership and civilian leadership, they sit together and decide about the business,” Asif said. “So, this is something which is a de facto arrangement and it’s working very well.”