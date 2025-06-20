DPM attends Islamic Youth Forum ahead of OIC moot

Upon the invitation of Foreign Minister of Turkiye, Hakan Fidan, Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar attended the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum’s (ICYF), Grand Youth Award Ceremony held in Istanbul on Friday. The ceremony honored President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his exemplary leadership and unwavering dedication to youth empowerment. On behalf of Pakistani nation and the leadership, the DPM/FM, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, conveyed deep appreciation and felicitations to President Erdogan on the honour conferred by the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum.