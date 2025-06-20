Polio case reported in Bannu

The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health (NIH), Islamabad, has confirmed a new case of wild poliovirus in District Bannu, South Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a statement issued here on Friday, the 33-month-old male child from Union Council Shamsikhel, District Bannu is the sixth case of polio reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa this year.

To date in 2025, Pakistan has reported a total of 12 cases of polio, including six from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, four from Sindh, and one each from Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan.

While nationwide polio eradication efforts continue with improvements in the quality of vaccination campaigns, the southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remain areas of concern due to access constraints and challenges in conducting house-to-house vaccination.

These barriers result in missed opportunities, leaving thousands of children unvaccinated and vulnerable to poliovirus. In 2025, the Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme has conducted three nationwide campaigns-in February, April, and May-reaching over 45 million children with the support of over 400,000 frontline workers, including 225,000 female vaccinators.

This progress reflects the strong coordination among all partners and the trust of parents and communities across the country. However, the challenges in some areas including South KP continue to hinder full coverage.

The Polio Eradication Programme urges all parents and caregivers to ensure their children receive every dose of polio vaccine. Each dose strengthens immunity and offers life-long protection. Community engagement and support remain critical to stopping the transmission of poliovirus once and for all.