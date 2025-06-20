Gold prices decrease by Rs1,595 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.1,595 and was traded at Rs.357,000 on Friday as compared to its sale at Rs.358,595 on the last trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported. The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also decreased by Rs1,368 to Rs.306,069 from Rs.307,437 and for 10 grams of 22 Karat it came down by Rs.1,254 to Rs.280,573 from Rs. 281,827. The rates of per tola and ten gram silver also dipped by Rs.24 and Rs.21 to Rs.3,796 and Rs.3,254 respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $16 to $3,356 from $3,372, whereas that of silver came down by $0.24 to $36.13, the Association reported.