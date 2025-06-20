Rupee posts marginal decline

The Rupee on Friday depreciated by 06 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 283.70 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 283.64. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 283.5 and Rs 285.75 respectively. The price of the Euro increased by Rs1.43 to close at Rs 326.68 against the last day’s closing of Rs 325.25, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.95, whereas an increase of Rs 1.90 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 382.30 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs 380.40.