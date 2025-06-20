PSX posts slight gains

The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bullish trend on Friday gaining 20.65 points, a positive change of 0.02 percent, closing at 120,023.24 points as compared to 120,002.59 points on the last trading day. A total of 421,643,224 shares were traded during the day as compared to 604,536,506 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 15.651 billion against Rs 20.442 billion on the last trading day. As many as 468 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 178 of them recorded gains and 245 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 45 companies remained unchanged.