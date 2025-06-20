SAPM highlights plans to reach zero transport emission by 2060

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan on Friday highlighted the government ambition plan to reach net zero transport emissions by 2060 aimed at promoting an environmentally friendly transport system.

Addressing the dissemination workshop on New Energy Vehicle Policy 2025-30, the special assistant said that “This policy aims to enable 30% of all new vehicles to be electric by 2030, and the ambition of reaching net zero transport emissions by 2060.”

Haroon reaffirmed the government commitment for sustainability, for innovation, and for industrial competitiveness. This transition is projected to save 2.07 billion liters of fuel annually, amounting to nearly $ 1 billion in foreign exchange savings. Additionally, the policy is expected to reduce carbon emissions by 4.5 million tons and cut healthcare-related costs by $405 million per year.

The government had already issued sixty one licenses for manufacturing of motorbikes and three-wheelers while two licenses for the manufacturing of electric vehicles. Many international companies are interested in energy vehicle investment in the country.

Currently, over 90% of parts for two- and three-wheelers are already manufactured locally. The government will also introduce special support packages for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to further boost localization”, he added.

He highlighted the five pillars of the policy which includes subsidy, tariff, infrastructure, quality, and institutional framework.

Under the policy subsidies for buyers, Rs.65,000 for two-wheelers, Rs. 400,000 for three-wheelers, the rickshaws, and Rs. 15,000 per kilowatt hour for four-wheelers.

Free registration, reduced taxes, and green financing are part of the package and all these are going to encourage people moving from the internal combustion engine to the electric way. The second pillar, tariff protections for local manufacturers until 2026.

He said International Finance Corporation (IFC) has already granted $1.8 million for the policy and negotiations for further financing with other donor agencies were under process.

The third pillar, 40 fast-charging stations on highways by 2025 and aimed at 3,000 charging station by 2030. “The new policy is not just about cleaner vehicles it’s about promoting industrial growth and strengthening domestic manufacturing,” Haroon remarked.

In his opening remarks, Additional Secretary Ministry of Industries and Production Asif Saeed Khan Lughmani welcomed all the distinguished guests from the public and private sector, academia, international partners, and civil society. The country faced dual challenge of greenhouse gas emissions while energizing its industrial base. Transport accounts for a significant share of our emissions, while our energy and manufacturing sectors remain underutilized in key value chains.

The NEV policy brings these two realities together, not as a problem, but as a platform and a national opportunity.

The NEV policy is a smart industrial strategy which not simply subsidize, it prioritizes accountability, technological advancement, and market fairness which based on five main pillars.

He said that for the skill development National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) also coordinating to train around 10,000 apprentices.

The policy ensures that citizens are not just consumers, but beneficiaries. Buyers are protected through a new legal framework covering information transparency, currency risk sharing, and performance guarantees.