Pakistani products shine at 9th China-South Asia Expo

With the growing popularity of Pakistani products such as fresh fruits, pink Himalayan salt, and handcrafted goods among Chinese consumers, more and more Pakistani companies are using the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the Expo platform to reach Chinese buyers.

At this year’s 9th China-South Asia Expo, Pakistan’s pavilion occupied a prominent space. Many Pakistani businesspeople brought freshly made, locally sourced products directly from Pakistan to showcase at the event. According to exhibitors, convenient logistics, efficient sea freight services, and streamlined customs clearance have made it easier for them to bring their goods to Chinese customers. “It’s now quite easy to ship goods from Pakistan to China,” said Faisal, a businessman from Pakistan, speaking to China Economic Net. “From Karachi to any city in China, we can get our shipments delivered within 15 days. The tariffs are low, and customs clearance is smooth. Everyone knew we were participating in the Expo, so our goods were cleared efficiently at ports like Huangpu in Guangzhou and Tianjin. In fact, the economy is showing signs of improvement this year. I’m hopeful the sales will be even better than last year.”

Another trader also commented: “It’s not difficult to ship products to China – we use sea freight. Help is coming from all directions, and the organizers along with the local government have made sure everything is well-organized and runs smoothly.” Alam, a gemstone and jade merchant, offered this insight: “If fellow Pakistanis are considering doing business in China, my advice is to study Chinese consumer preferences carefully. For instance, many of us may not fully understand the cultural meanings behind things like ‘Pisces’ symbols or jade in China. If we can’t align our products with local tastes and traditions, it will be tough to enter the market.” This year’s China-South Asia Expo has drawn participation from 73 countries, regions, and international organizations, with over 2,500 enterprises exhibiting. Since its inaugural event in 2013, the Expo has seen remarkable growth – the number of exhibition halls has increased from 6 to 16, and the total exhibition area has expanded significantly from 50,000 to 160,000 square meters.