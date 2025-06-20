Lawmakers call for charter of economy for sustainable growth

Resuming debate on budget for fiscal year 2025-26 on Friday, lawmakers at National Assembly emphasized the need to accelerate reforms, adhere to an export-led growth strategy, and develop a charter of economy to ensure policy consistency, which they said is essential for achieving sustainable development.

Participating in the debate, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MNA Dr. Nafeesa Shah said the Finance Bill initially granted sweeping powers to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), which she termed detrimental to business and economic activity. However, she noted that the National Assembly’s finance committee had to significantly revise those provisions, which were seen as anti-business. She demanded the government that the terms and conditions of International Monetary Fund (IMF) programmes should be determined by Parliament and not by anybody else.

Nafeesa Shah strongly condemned the recent Israeli attack on Iran, calling it an unlawful act of aggression aimed at regime change. She described Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a “war criminal,” holding him responsible for the killing of over 50,000 Palestinians in Gaza-actions she termed genocide under international law. Dr. Shah further denounced Israel as an “imperial outpost,” criticizing its broader role in destabilizing the region.

She praised Pakistan’s armed forces for their steadfastness in the face of Indian aggression and commended PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for effectively advocating Pakistan’s principled stance on international platforms. During the ongoing budget debate, Junaid Akbar, MNA from SIC, emphasized the need for political tolerance, stating that unity and mutual respect among political stakeholders were essential to steer the country toward progress and stability. Agha Rafiullah of PPP urged the government to raise the minimum wage for labourers to Rs50,000 per month, citing rising inflation and the growing cost of living. He also called for a substantial increase in pensions to provide relief to retired citizens, particularly widows facing financial challenges.

Rafiullah further underscored the importance of equitable distribution of Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) funds across all provinces, stressing that national development could only be achieved through fairness and inclusivity in resource allocation. Sahibzada Muhammad Hamid Raza, of SIC, expressed disappointment over the federal budget for fiscal year 2025-26, saying it failed to provide meaningful relief to the people. He criticized the government for overlooking the needs of the common citizen and said the financial plan lacked substantive measures to address the challenges faced by the masses.

Hamid Raza stressed the urgent need for comprehensive and practical agricultural policies, warning that without immediate attention, the country could face a severe food security crisis. He urged the government to prioritize investment in the agriculture sector to ensure national food self-sufficiency and rural economic stability. Murtaza Mehmood of PPP emphasized the critical need for structural reforms and consistent long-term policies to guide Pakistan toward sustainable economic development. He highlighted the country’s abundant resources, including its strategic geographical location, mineral wealth, and youthful population, stressing that these assets must be effectively harnessed.

Mehmood advocated for an export-led growth strategy and the removal of tariff anomalies as key steps to achieving progress and prosperity.

Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, PML-N MNA, said that economic indicators are showing positive growth but emphasized the urgent need to increase credit availability for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), which currently receive only 6% of total loans. He underscored agriculture promotion and investor-friendly measures as vital for sustained progress. Sheikh stressed the importance of developing a ‘charter of economy’ to build investor confidence, warning that without it, new investments would remain limited. He highlighted export-led growth as a proven strategy used by other countries. Sheikh called for raising the minimum salary to Rs40,000 to address rising living costs.

During the ongoing budget debate, Fayyaz Hussain of SIC called for an end to political victimization, describing it as counterproductive to fostering a democratic culture in Pakistan.

Pullain Baloch of the National Party (NP) demanded transparency from the government regarding the large budget allocations, highlighting significant losses in the power, gas, and PIA sectors.

Meanwhile, PPP’s Saba Talpur emphasized that with 65 percent of the population dependent on agriculture, the government must prioritize the sector and provide urgent support prices to farmers, stating, “Our farmers need support prices as soon as possible.” Dr. Azeem-ud-Din of SIC praised the Pakistan Army for delivering a strong response to Indian aggression, commending their dedication to national security. He also condemned the recent Israeli attack on Iran and described the ongoing violence in Gaza as a genocide against the Palestinian people.