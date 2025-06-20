Bilawal claims diplomatic victory over India, says Pakistan’s narrative dominates global media

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party and head of the recent diplomatic mission, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, declared on his return that Pakistan has defeated India on the diplomatic front. Speaking in Karachi, where he received a warm welcome, Bilawal said India failed to isolate Pakistan, and instead, Pakistan’s narrative dominated the global media.

Bilawal explained that the mission, under the guidance of the Prime Minister and President, visited several key countries to present Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir, peace, and terrorism. He said the team carried Pakistan’s message to the UN, the U.S., Brussels, and London, and gained strong international support.

Addressing the crowd, he reminded people of Pakistan’s military response during the war, proudly stating that the Pakistan Army shot down six Indian fighter jets after India targeted innocent civilians in Kashmir. He emphasized that even India had to admit this a month later, proving Pakistan’s success on both diplomatic and defense fronts.

Bilawal stressed that Kashmir is no longer seen as an internal Indian matter. The international community now acknowledges it as a global issue, with even President Trump expressing willingness to mediate. He accused Indian Prime Minister Modi of launching an unprecedented attack on the Indus River, and warned that any move to block Pakistan’s water would lead to another war.

He also lashed out at domestic political opponents, calling them “political orphans” for remaining silent on India’s aggression on water rights. Bilawal accused them of being India-funded, and reminded them that Pakistan Peoples Party and its supporters will never allow any compromise on national sovereignty.