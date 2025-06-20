Ruet-e-Hilal committee to meet on june 26 for Muharram moon sighting

ISLAMABAD – The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will hold a crucial meeting on June 26 in Quetta to sight the Muharram moon, officially marking the start of the Islamic New Year.

Chaired by Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, the meeting will also coincide with gatherings of zonal Ruet-e-Hilal committees at provincial headquarters. The final announcement regarding the sighting will be made by the committee’s chairman later that evening.

Muharram, the first month in the Islamic calendar, holds deep religious and historical significance for Muslims. It is one of the four sacred months during which warfare is traditionally forbidden, and it includes the important observance of Ashura.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Home Department has launched comprehensive security measures to ensure the peaceful observance of Muharram throughout the province. A centralized e-portal has also been activated to monitor processions and religious gatherings in real-time.

According to a spokesperson, all deputy commissioners (DCs) have been instructed to upload complete details regarding majalis, processions, speech restrictions, and inter-district movement. This data must be submitted within five days on the new portal.

Additionally, each district has been asked to prepare emergency response plans. These plans will be reviewed and finalized by their respective District Intelligence Committees to ensure coordinated and effective security arrangements during the holy month.