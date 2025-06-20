Russian drone strikes devastate Odesa and Kharkiv, killing one and injuring dozens

Russian drone attacks on Ukraine’s Black Sea city of Odesa overnight left one person dead and at least 14 others injured, local officials confirmed on Friday. The strikes caused significant damage to high-rise buildings, railway lines, and other key infrastructure in the city.

Odesa, a major port vital for Ukraine’s trade, has faced frequent drone and missile assaults since the war began. Local governor Oleh Kiper stated that despite efforts by air defence teams, several civilian sites—including homes, a university, a gas pipeline, and private vehicles—were hit.

Emergency services reported that at least 10 drones directly struck residential buildings, setting off large fires. Photos shared by the authorities revealed blackened apartment blocks and fire crews working through the night to control the damage.

Ukraine’s air force said Russia launched 86 drones across the country during the night. Of these, 34 were shot down, and another 36 were redirected using electronic warfare or turned out to be dummy drones without warheads. Still, the military confirmed strikes on eight locations, including Odesa and Kharkiv.

In Kharkiv, located in northeastern Ukraine, several private and multi-storey buildings were also hit. Meanwhile, Ukrainian Railways reported that Odesa’s main railway station suffered damage, including broken power lines and twisted rails, disrupting transport services.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described the assault as one of the most horrific nights since the war began, highlighting that 440 drones and 32 missiles had been launched nationwide. Speaking at the G7 summit in Canada, he urged world leaders not to ignore Ukraine’s ongoing suffering and called for urgent support.