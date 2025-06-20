Melbourne stars confirm Haris Rauf will stay this BBL season

Melbourne Stars have confirmed that Haris Rauf will remain part of their team for the upcoming Big Bash League season. General Manager Max Abbott said Haris is a fan-favorite and plays an important role in the squad. Players respect him and enjoy learning from him.

Abbott added that the team rejected a draft pick from Adelaide Strikers to keep Haris. He said Haris is currently in the best form of his career. According to him, the team is very excited to watch Haris face Babar Azam at the MCG.

Moreover, Abbott said Haris knows Babar’s weaknesses, which will make the contest even more thrilling. He also shared that the local Pakistani community is very happy. Their favorite stars, including Babar and Haris, will play in front of them this season.

Abbott praised the growing connection between the Pakistan and Australia cricket boards. He said these strong ties help both leagues and the fans. He also said having top Pakistani cricketers in BBL is great for the tournament.

In the end, Abbott promised that Melbourne Stars will try to keep last year’s momentum. He said the team is focused and ready. With Haris Rauf onboard again, they feel confident for a strong BBL season ahead.