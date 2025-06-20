Pro-Palestinian activists breach RAF base, vandalise UK military aircraft

In a bold protest early Friday morning, pro-Palestinian activists infiltrated the UK’s Royal Air Force (RAF) Brize Norton base in Oxfordshire and vandalised two military aircraft. The activists, part of the direct action group Palestine Action, sprayed red paint on the planes in protest against British military support for Israel.

Footage shared by the group showed activists moving freely inside the high-security airbase. One individual was seen riding a scooter up to an Airbus Voyager refuelling tanker and spraying red paint directly into one of its engines. The activists claimed to have used repurposed fire extinguishers to carry out the act and alleged they inflicted further damage with crowbars.

In a statement on their website, Palestine Action criticised the RAF’s role in supporting Israeli military operations. They alleged that aircraft from RAF Brize Norton regularly transport equipment to Israel and assist US and Israeli air missions. The group stated that their actions aimed to take the vandalised aircraft “out of service.”

The UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) condemned the incident, calling it a serious act of vandalism. A spokesperson said the armed forces represent the best of Britain and deserve the nation’s full support. An investigation is currently underway, with the MoD working alongside Thames Valley Police.

Despite the breach, RAF Brize Norton remains operational. Authorities have not confirmed the extent of the damage to the aircraft or whether any arrests have been made. The base plays a critical role in the UK’s global military operations, including air support and strategic refuelling.

Palestine Action has carried out similar protests in the past, often targeting arms manufacturers and military infrastructure. The group claims such actions are necessary to hold the UK accountable for its alleged complicity in the Gaza conflict.